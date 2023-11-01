Some local areas extend burn bans in lieu of dry and windy conditions

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The yearly ADEM burn band ended at midnight on October 31, but some areas are extending their own ban.

Dry and windy conditions continue to permeate the Gulf Coast and can be the perfect catalyst for a fire to quickly spread.

Burn bans remain in effect for Daphne, Saraland, and Foley. Local fire departments are remaining attentive as the severe drought pummels the Gulf Coast.

“Obviously, it’s affecting everybody in the state with the drought and the wind conditions,” said Brett Camilleri, Fire Marshal for the City of Daphne.

Camilleri says the current weather conditions led him to extend the local ban.

“We decided to follow the same guidelines as the Alabama Forestry Commission when they issued their fire alert in October. We just figured that traditionally, there has always been the ADEM burn ban that took place from May 1st through October 31st,” said Camilleri.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby is also following suit.

“It’s definitely not something that we do every year,” said Chief Darby. “We’re usually not in this type of a drought situation. Our relative humidity numbers have gone down to the point where we’ve been placed under red flag warning conditions today. It looks like we’ll be in a fire alert type status for the foreseeable future.”

Foley residents are strongly discouraged from burning anything outside even if they have a burn permit.

“We won’t be issuing any permits locally,” said Chief Darby. “The Alabama Forestry Commission’s stance right now would be that they would only issue permits in our area for certified, prescribed burners. I wouldn’t anticipate many of those folks wanting to attempt burning in these conditions.”

On Tuesday, a brush fire in Loxley spun out of control. Fire officials have grave warnings for the community, regardless of where you’re located.

“If you’re gonna burn outside, make sure that the fire is within a contained pit. Make sure that is within at least 10 feet of a building or anything that can burn,” said Camilleri.

Unless there’s a drastic change in the weather, those agencies say the bans are here to stay.

“We’re gonna need significant rainfall, not just one rain and one event but significant rainfall to get us out of that. We would encourage everyone in our area... even outside our city limits to adhere to the same restrictions,” said Chief Darby.

The City of Saraland is also under a burn ban and halting burn permits.

If your area has a burn ban and you have questions on its status, call your local fire department.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.