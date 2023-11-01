Sunshine will warm us to upper 60s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a cold morning, the sunshine will help to warm us up nicely today and the wind won’t be as intense. Highs today will reach the upper 60s with 70s returning tomorrow. The drought will likely worsen throughout November with no major signs of rain on the horizon anytime soon. If you’re making weekend plans, you’ll love the fact that mornings rebound back to the 50s with highs in the mid to upper 70s so no frigid air will impact anything you have going on. We “fall back” this weekend as DST ends so you’ll get an extra hour of sleep, but this will mean earlier sunsets starting on Sunday.

