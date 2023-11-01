Advertise With Us
USA holds career fair for students

Annual career fair at South Alabama
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama held its annual Career Jagserve event Wednesday morning.

For three hours, students were exposed to various organizations at the community volunteer, internship and career fair.

Representatives from health-related organizations, organizations that support people with disabilities and organizations that work with the homeless were present. The opportunity allowed students to network and learn how to apply for open positions.

“It’s a chance for students to get connected with causes that they’re passionate about,” said Laurie Childers, USA’s engagement and inclusion coordinator. “And it’s also a chance for them to maybe get connected to what they’re studying.”

All students on the campus were allowed to attend.

