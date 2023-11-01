Warmup to follow short-lived cold snap

(WALA) - It was a chilly morning to begin, with overnight lows dipping down into the 30s! Breezy winds, however, had us feeling like we were in the 20s!

These breezy conditions will continue into the day ahead, with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible.

A red flag warning is in place due to low humidity, drought conditions and breezy winds. Don’t burn anything outdoors during this time.

Daytime highs today will only max out in the mid- to upper 50s, possibly some lower 60s. The skies will stay sunny and dry.

Overnight, a freeze warning is in effect for our inland counties. Temperatures will likely dip down into the lower to mid-30s across the Gulf Coast. Bring your pets and plants indoors.

Heading into tomorrow, we will stay sunny, dry, and chilly with daytime highs maxing out in the 50s and the 60s.

Looking ahead, this cold snap is short-lived. We will warm back up into the 70s by the weekend, with overnight lows in the 50s. We will stay dry for the next seven days.

Tracking the tropics, there is one area of low pressure we are monitoring near Honduras. Chances are moderate for development over the next seve days. It is expected to track west. We will continue to watch and monitor.

Have a great day!

