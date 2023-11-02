2nd suspect arrested in 2021 Rangeline Road double homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A second suspect is in custody in connection to a double homicide.

Thirty-three-year-old Keith Renard Richmond is being held in the Mobile County Metro Jail charged with two counts of murder.

Mobile police arrested Ardis Prez on Oct. 20.

According to jail records, both men have addresses in Inglewood, Ca.

Richmond and Prez are accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Dwan Williams Jr. and 36-year-old Andre Carter on Rangeline Road in Mobile on Nov. 21, 2021. Police said both victims were found dead in a vehicle.

Richmond has a bond hearing set for Friday.

Prez is currently out of jail on bond, with another court hearing set for later this month.

