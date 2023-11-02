Advertise With Us
5th case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Mobile County, health department says

(WCAX)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A case of human West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Mobile County, according to Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels, health officer with the Mobile County Health Department.

This is the fifth human case reported in Mobile County this year.

West Nile Virus (WNV) is a form of mosquito-borne encephalitis. The risk of encephalitis spread by mosquitoes is highest from August through the first freeze in the fall, according to health officials.

People with WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases often have symptoms of high fever, severe headache, nausea, stiff neck, confusion, muscle weakness, paralysis, disorientation, and seizures that are severe enough to require medical attention. In rare cases, WNV can cause coma or death, health officials say. The seriousness of an illness may depend on a person’s health and age. WNV affects the elderly most severely, health data shows.

Vector Services will increase spraying and conduct door-to-door surveys in the immediate areas. Inspectors will also attempt to trap adult mosquitoes and test them for the presence of WNV, according to the health department.

Although humans and horses can become ill from the infection, the disease cannot be spread from people or horses. The likelihood of transmission to humans and horses can be decreased by personal mosquito avoidance and the use of WNV and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) vaccines in horses.

There are no WNV or EEE vaccines available for people, the health department said.

Click here to request assistance from Vector Services or to learn more about the department; or call 251-690-8124 for mosquito control and 251-690-8819 for rodent control.

