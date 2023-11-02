Advertise With Us
An introduction to Holistic K9 Coaching

By Joe Emer
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Holistic K9 Coaching in Lower Baldwin specializes in coaching clients the lifestyle with their dogs. Clients will learn basic obedience and work on having a polite dog inside and out in the public.

We met with owner Chrissie Sadowski, along with some of her furry companions and Joe’s dog Ella, for a brief demonstration of what Holistic K9 Coaching has to offer.

Click on the link to see for yourself! Also, you can meet Chrissie and learn more about Holistic K9 Coaching at several upcoming events.

She shared the following info below:

November 4th:

The Farm Event Venue, Fall Festival in Elberta (11am-4pm)

I’m Partnered with Service Dogs of Alabama, which are currently accepting Veteran applicants to place service dogs at Service Dogs Alabama https://www.servicedogsalabama.org/

November 12th:

Zeke’s Rescued Paws Pup-A-Palooza (1pm-5pm)

One Club Gulf Shores is hosting this dog friendly event to raise money for their cause. The non-profit places shelter/rescue dogs in homes in Baldwin County.

December 9th:

2nd Annual Holiday Pack Walk and Photo Shoot with Salty Sea Photography (9am) at Heritage Park

You can register on the Holistic K9 Coaching website, or day of event. $25 for 2 professional digital photos with your dogs. This event is open to the public.

November & December:

Holiday Hustle! Discounted, brush-up private lessons for all HK9C’s former clients only.

To keep up with events, contact info and class registration visit:

Holistic K9 Coaching

Trainer Chrissie Sadowski

http://www.HolisticK9Coaching.com

251-978-DOGS

Holistic K9 Coaching is also proud to be in the Top 5 for the 2023 Best of Baldwin awards!

