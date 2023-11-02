Another chilly night, then look for gradual warming trend

(WALA) - Expect another chilly night. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s Friday morning in most spots.

Then Friday will be a pretty day with plenty of sunshine and quickly warming temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The weekend will be beautiful as well with lows around 50 and highs in the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies. Great weather for all the fall events going on across the area.

The latest update to the drought monitor came out this morning. Most of our area is now in a Level 4 Extreme drought. The bad news is that there is simply no decent rain chance in sight. The drought will continue to worsen.

Tropics: There is a system in the Caribbean that is being monitored, but it looks unlikely now that it will develop.

