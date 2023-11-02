Baldwin 911 director put on administrative leave

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County’s 911 director in on paid administrative leave after the governing board decided to not renew his contract at their meeting last night. Joby Smith had just completed his first term as director.

This all came to a head last night at the Baldwin County 911 board regular meeting. Joby Smith’s contract expired in September and was up for renewal. Well, that didn’t happen.

Smith took over as the head of 911 operations around the same time the service moved into it’s new facility across the street from Baldwin County EMA. According to the board’s attorney, Mark Ryan, a performance review was recently done on Smith by the board’s personnel committee.

That review was submitted to the board last night and prompted the board to move to executive session for discussion. Once returning from executive session, the 911 board of directors voted 4-to-3 to not renew Smith’s contract.

While not able to go into detail, Ryan said there were concerns about Smith’s capacity to lead,

“There were several concerns that were reported to the Board, involving the director and so, those were appropriate, not for a public meeting, but for the “good name and character” exception for the public meeting requirement and an executive session was appropriate to discuss those matters.”

Kathryn Byrd was named interim director. She’s been with the call center for 21 years and has most recently worked as a supervisor for all dispatch operations.

Smith is currently on paid administrative leave through Dec. 1. The board is now working on the parameters for hiring a new director.

