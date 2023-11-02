Bats in Baldwin: Endangered bat species discovered on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Endangered bats have been discovered along the Gulf Coast.

The bats were found in June at the Perdido River Wildlife Management Area in Roberstdale.

It’s common to find bats in caves and dark dwellings across the country, so when endangered bats were discovered in Baldwin County, far away from their typical habitat in North Alabama, it was a monumental find.

“In the past, this species had been found in the coastal areas of the Carolinas but not on the coast of Alabama,” said Marianne Gauldin, Conservation Outreach Coordinator for the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division.

The bats were discovered during a ‘bat blitz.’ Gauldin details the incredible discovery.

“Every year, the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division participates in a ‘bat blitz’. Bat blitzes occur in lots of different places but the primary reason for these activities is to determine bat activity and determine what bat species are present on a particular landscape,” said Gauldin.

In total, three long-eared bats were found.

“Two of them were lactating females which indicates that they had given birth nearby. These bats, in this landscape, do not hibernate over winter in caves. They stay active all year long and that’s good for these bats because that means they’re less likely to be exposed to a fungal disease that can cause problems for bats,” explained Gauldin.

That deadly disease- White Nose Syndrome- has decimated entire caves of bats in North America. However, this discovery sparks a new ray of hope for the bat population.

“These bats didn’t exhibit any signs of disease and they were also a great indicator that the bats are breeding in the area and finding successful resources to thrive,” said Gauldin.

Regardless of how you feel about them, bats play a critical role in our ecosystem.

“All Alabama bats are insectivores and that means they eat insects and insects cause a lot of problems for people- primarily agriculture damage and bats provide an excellent service by acting as a natural pesticide,” said Gauldin. “These bats being found in this area is not only great news for the species but it’s great news for people to know the bats are out there while we sleep doing their job of catching insects at night.”

Gauldin says if you see a bat, don’t touch it. If the bat happens to be in your home, gently shoo it out with as minimal contact as possible.

Biologists are continuing to monitor the bats in Baldwin County.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.