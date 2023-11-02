Climbing to middle 70s today

(WALA) - As promised, we hit the upper 60s yesterday afternoon and even though it’s been chilly this morning, we’ll climb to the mid 70s this afternoon. The sky will be sunny, and drought conditions will continue for the foreseeable future with no rain chances for the next seven days. We’ll drop to the upper 40s tonight and the weekend weather looks quiet with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We “fall back” Saturday night as DST ends and that will mean earlier sunsets starting on Sunday afternoon. Rain deficits are currently over 11 inches.

