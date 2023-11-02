Advertise With Us
Hire One

FOX10 teams up with Rouses, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and the New Orleans Saints to tackle hunger

And all of the donations will remain local to serve people in our communities.
And all of the donations will remain local to serve people in our communities.
And all of the donations will remain local to serve people in our communities.(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thursday, FOX10 News partnered with Rouses Markets, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and the New Orleans Saints to tackle hunger in our communities.

“We’re very proud to partner with your station for it. We do it in five different markets and this is really a primary fundraiser for all of the food banks in the Gulf Coast,” Marcy Nathan with Rouses said.

“Fox 10 is just such an amazing partner as we’re really just trying to make a difference. So, we love seeing the community come together to just help us tackle hunger,” Cyndy Baggett with Feeding the Gulf Coast said.

People were able to donate non-perishable food and water at any Rouses Market. At the Schillinger Road market, they were able to make a ten-dollar donation in the form of these food bags.

And for Saints fans, they got to meet Sir Saint, The Saints Cheer Krewe, and Mobile native and former Saint Nick Fairley.

“It’s been great just being able to see people come through and say hello with a smile on their face and just being able to give back to everyone in the community. Like guys coming here and dropping bags off. It’s just doing great,” Nick Fairley said.

Those fans who donated were able to get an autograph, signed photo, and other Saints merch.  But for them, it was all about helping out.

“There’re so many people here that can’t afford and won’t have a meal for Thanksgiving or the holidays. Christmas is coming up as well. So, we are blessed to be able to give back to our community, but not only to the community, to whoever that is in need,” Synella Carter said.

And all of the donations will remain local to serve people in our communities.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Sherry Digmon (left) and Don (right)
School board member and journalist arrested in Atmore
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

The victims were found dead in a vehicle on on Nov. 21, 2021.
2nd suspect arrested in 2021 Rangeline Road double homicide
That case now will be retried in May.
Judge declares mistrial on Mobile double murder after state fails to turn over DNA report
Man dies in head-on collision on Celeste Road
Recipe: Marinated Fajita Flank Steak