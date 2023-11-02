FOX10 teams up with Rouses, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and the New Orleans Saints to tackle hunger

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thursday, FOX10 News partnered with Rouses Markets, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and the New Orleans Saints to tackle hunger in our communities.

“We’re very proud to partner with your station for it. We do it in five different markets and this is really a primary fundraiser for all of the food banks in the Gulf Coast,” Marcy Nathan with Rouses said.

“Fox 10 is just such an amazing partner as we’re really just trying to make a difference. So, we love seeing the community come together to just help us tackle hunger,” Cyndy Baggett with Feeding the Gulf Coast said.

People were able to donate non-perishable food and water at any Rouses Market. At the Schillinger Road market, they were able to make a ten-dollar donation in the form of these food bags.

And for Saints fans, they got to meet Sir Saint, The Saints Cheer Krewe, and Mobile native and former Saint Nick Fairley.

“It’s been great just being able to see people come through and say hello with a smile on their face and just being able to give back to everyone in the community. Like guys coming here and dropping bags off. It’s just doing great,” Nick Fairley said.

Those fans who donated were able to get an autograph, signed photo, and other Saints merch. But for them, it was all about helping out.

“There’re so many people here that can’t afford and won’t have a meal for Thanksgiving or the holidays. Christmas is coming up as well. So, we are blessed to be able to give back to our community, but not only to the community, to whoever that is in need,” Synella Carter said.

And all of the donations will remain local to serve people in our communities.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.