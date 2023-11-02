Advertise With Us
Fugitive Files: Love triangle turns violent

Fugitive Files: Christopher Teague
By Byron Day
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a story as old as time: two men in love with the same woman. But Mobile Police say one guy tried to eliminate the triangle equation with a gun.

This is 27 year old Christopher Teague-known on the street as “Rico,” according to police. Earlier this month-“Rico” approached a car near some apartments on Village Green Drive in West Mobile. Investigators tell us, his romantic rival was behind the wheel, and there was another guy in the car, but “Rico” was in no mood to make small talk. The two men began to argue, according to MPD, and the situation started to rapidly escalate. That’s when the “other guy in the triangle” decided to leave. But as he pulled away, “Rico” pulled a gun, and opened fire. Investigators say one of the bullets hit the passenger. He’s recovering, but Christopher “Rico” Teague has disappeared. Mobile Police want him behind bars.

Check out “Rico” Teague’s mug shot on this page, again. He’s 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 235 pounds. He’s charged with First Degree Assault, as well as shooting up a car with people inside.

If you have seen Teague, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call-you don’t have to leave your name.

