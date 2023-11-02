iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (11/3/2023 - 11/5/2023)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media’s Shelby Mitchell joins us to share this weekend’s upcoming events!

BLUE ANGELS HOMECOMING AIRSHOW - Fri/Sat, Gates open at 8:00am; Show begins at 9:30am, Pensacola Naval Air Station

The NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is one of Pensacola’s largest events, attracting 150,000-180,000 spectators during this two-day event. There is an incredible lineup of aerobatic performers and our very own Blue Angels. This event is FREE and open to the public. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own seating, OR paid seating is available for purchase.

BUDWEISER CLYDESDALES - Wed 6–8 PM Blue Wahoos Stadium, Maritime Park, Downtown Pensacola

Also look for them Friday and Saturday at the Blue Angels Airshow at Pensacola NAS.

GREATER GULF STATE FAIR - Through Sunday November 5th, The Grounds, West Mobile

The Greater Gulf State Fair has the largest midway on the Gulf Coast, great musical acts, character meet & greets, fair food, a rodeo and more! This weekend, it’s the Rodeo (Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:30pm)! Plus meet & greets with Bluey & Bingo Saturday.

PETER ANDERSON ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL - Sat/Sun 9am-5pm, Downtown Ocean Springs, MS

This is the largest arts festival in Mississippi and the Gulf Coast, with artists, crafters and food vendors from all over the U.S. The Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival was created to honor master potter, Peter Anderson, original potter of Shearwater Pottery, founded in 1928, and to celebrate the arts community.

FOO FOO FESTIVAL - Thurs Nov 2- Mon Nov 13, various venues, Pensacola

Foo Foo Fest is a 12-day celebration each fall, with culturally creative happenings, events and moments under one banner, attracting visitors to beautiful Pensacola, Florida. Foo Foo Fest is big fun, with events of high artistic and cultural caliber, delivered with a hefty dose of Southern sophistication.

GREAT GULFCOAST ARTS FESTIVAL - Fri/Sat 9am-5pm, Sun 9am-4pm, Seville Square, Downtown Pensacola

Painting, sculpture, jewelry, the Pensacola Symphony, crafts from the past, great food – all the arts come together at the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival. The three-day, juried art show draws over 200 of the nation’s best painters, potters, sculptors, jewelers, graphic artists, artisans, and other artists.

Admission is free.

PORT CITY CLASSIC - Sat 4pm, Ladd Peebles Stadium, Mobile

The football game features the Alabama State University Hornets and the Grambling State University Tigers, with a halftime show performance by Cupid. Other events include a Black Business Expo Friday; HBCU Cheer Clinic Friday and Saturday; D.L. Hughley comedy show Friday at Mobile Convention Center, and a Parade Saturday morning at 10am.

PENSACOLA GREEK FESTIVAL - Fri/Sat 11am-8:30pm, Sun 11am-3pm, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Pensacola

The Pensacola Greek Festival is a celebration of our Greek Heritage focusing on food, music, dancing, and family friendly fun. Don’t miss out on this once-a-year opportunity to taste and experience the best of Greek culture.

H.P. LOVECRAFT FILM FESTIVAL - Fri/Sat 7pm, Mobile Saenger Theatre

For over 28 years, the H. P. Lovecraft Film Festival® of Cosmic Horror has been serving up the best in independent cosmic horror cinema to the Pacific Northwest. Now it’s come to Mobile. Daytime events include author readings, panel discussions, vendors, and films at the Holiday Inn and the Haunted Book Shop, plus special evening screenings at the historic Saenger Theatre with a selection of short films and special feature presentations.

PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA - Sat 7:30pm, Pensacola Saenger Theatre

Under the baton of Guest Conductor Brett Mitchell, the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s towering Fourth Symphony.

PENSACOLA ARTS MARKET - Every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month, Cordova Square, Pensacola

The Pensacola Arts Market encourages you to shop small and buy art, supporting local artists and artisans who bring life and color to our community. We’re passionate about fostering connections, nurturing creativity, and celebrating the arts. ** This Saturday Oct 28, there’s a special Fall Bazaar with fun & games, trick or treat, live music and more.

USA JAGS @ TROY - Thurs 6:30pm, Troy, ESPN2

Listen to the Jags all season on 96.1 The Rocket, Sports Talk 99.5 and the free iHeartradio app. Pre-game show starts 2 hours before kickoff.

ALABAMA vs LSU - Sat 6:45pm, Tuscaloosa, CBS

AUBURN @ VANDERBILT - Sat 3pm, Nashville, SEC Network

FLORIDA vs ARKANSAS - Sat 11am, Gainesville, ESPN2

FLORIDA STATE @ PITT - Sat 2:30pm, Pittsburgh, ESPN

