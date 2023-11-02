Advertise With Us
Infirmary Health to offer lung cancer screenings

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Barbara Mitchell from Infirmary Health spoke with FOX10′s Lee Peck to discuss Lung Cancer Awareness Month and an upcoming lung cancer screening sponsored by Infirmary Cancer Care in partnership with the American Cancer Society.

Lung Cancer Screening Day will offer low-dose screening on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. to noon. This is especially for people who have a hard time scheduling appointments during the week, but a physician’s order is still required.

The screenings will take place in Mobile and Baldwin Counties:

-Infirmary Imaging Hillcrest, 831 Hillcrest Road, Mobile

-Thomas Hospital, 750 Morphy Ave., Fairhope

-North Baldwin Infirmary, 1815 Hand Ave., Bay Minette

Those interested in getting the screenings must register by Nov. 9.

For more information, call 251-435-2255.

