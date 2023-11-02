Judge declares mistrial on Mobile double murder after state fails to turn over DNA report

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On the eve of closing arguments Thursday, a judge declared a mistrial in the case of a pair of brothers accused of a double murder connected to a dispute over an illegal dice game.

A forensics expert testified during the trial about a DNA match linking defendant Jerome Marquis Williams, 38, to a gun used in the March 2019 shooting on Dauphin Island Parkway. The defense objected on grounds it had not seen the expert’s DNA report. Mobile County Circuit Judge Vicki Davis took it under advisement and on Thursday ruled in favor of the defense.

That case now will be retried in May.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said it was an honest mistake.

“The judge found, I think properly, that this was inadvertent,” he said. “There was no prosecutorial misconduct in the case, and the prosecutors believed that it had been turned over. And I will say this: We do not hide evidence. In fact, we have an open file discovery policy. … Our prosecutors here, they do not hide the ball.”

The shooting erupted after Jermone Williams and Willie Moffett go into an argument over a bet. During the gunfire, Moffett and Carlos Cunningham suffered fatal wounds. Relatives of one of the victims identified Williams and his brother, 34-year-old Cedric Cortez Williams, as the shooters.

Claude Patton, who represents Jerome Williams, expressed confidence that he will be found not guilty.

“I think the second time around, I think we’ll win it,” he told FOX10 News. “‘Cause the second time around, I’m gonna have my own DNA expert down here. The one piece of evidence in this entire case that stretched out for over three days that would go anywhere close to convicting my client was that one piece of little DNA evidence. We didn’t know about it, and we couldn’t defend it because we didn’t know about it.”

James Byrd, the attorney for Cedric Williams, said his client is innocent.

“My client didn’t shoot anybody. … There were 15 or 20 people there with 15 or 20 different guns, and there were bullets were fired by everybody from every direction,” he said.

Patton said the Williams brothers were gambling at a “skin house,” a house used for gambling. He said the shootout erupted over a misunderstanding about the betting rules. He said his client made a side bet with Moffett.

“But before he could put is money on the table, the guy they were betting on crapped out,” he said. “But Moffett still felt like my client should have paid him anyway. My client said, ‘My money wasn’t down on the table’ See, they didn’t understand each other’s rules. And then they went out back. When they went out back, shooting broke out.”

At that point, it was mayhem. In addition to the two deaths, three other people went to the hospital with injuries.

“There’s 15 or 20 people down there, crammed in that house,” Patton said. “And in a skin house where there’s 20 people, it’s gonna be at least 10 guns and three or four knives. … It just turned into a major shootout. There was still shooting going on down there when the cops showed up.”

Blackwood said his office remains committed to getting guilty verdicts.

“With the fact that we’re gonna be retrying this case, don’t want to get too much into the facts,” he said. “But it was certainly a very dangerous situation for everyone that was there.”

