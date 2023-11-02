Man dies in head-on collision on Celeste Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One man died Wednesday in a head-on collision on Celeste Road, according to the Saraland Police Department.

Officers were called to the two-vehicle crash just south of Radcliff Road. Authorities said one driver had been trapped in their vehicle, but was awake and alert when officers arrived.

However, the driver of a second vehicle, identified as Spencer Wynn, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Witness statements and evidence indicated that Wynn had been southbound then crossed into the northbound lanes, hiting the other vehicle head on, Saraland PD said.

