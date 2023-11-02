Advertise With Us
Hire One

MCSO corrections officer accused of promoting contraband has case dismissed

Police LIghts
Police LIghts(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Kimberly Henderson, the former Mobile County Metro Jail corrections officer who was charged with allegedly promoting prison contraband, had the charges dismissed in court today according to court records.

Henderson was accused of bringing a cell phone into the jail back on Sep 13.

She appeared for her preliminary hearing today and the court found no probable cause for the charges, according to court documents.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Prichard PD investigating homicide
Man convicted of indecent exposure at South Alabama
Moss Point man spends one night in jail despite third indecent exposure conviction
Man convicted of indecent exposure at South Alabama
Man convicted of indecent exposure at South Alabama
Prepping plants for cold weather
Prepping plants for cold weather
Foley PD arrests man for selling fake gold bars
Foley PD arrests man for selling fake gold bars