MCSO corrections officer accused of promoting contraband has case dismissed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Kimberly Henderson, the former Mobile County Metro Jail corrections officer who was charged with allegedly promoting prison contraband, had the charges dismissed in court today according to court records.

Henderson was accused of bringing a cell phone into the jail back on Sep 13.

She appeared for her preliminary hearing today and the court found no probable cause for the charges, according to court documents.

