Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile police arrest man suspected in shooting near Delta Street

Sencere Peebles
Sencere Peebles(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old Mobile man suspected of shooting someone last week.

Sencere Peebles is charged with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting that happened Friday afternoon, Oct. 27, near Delta Street and Greenwood Avenue.

The victim was treated at University Hospital for a non-life-threatening wound, authorities said.

Peebles has a bond hearing scheduled Friday, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Sherry Digmon (left) and Don (right)
School board member and journalist arrested in Atmore
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Topgolf in Mobile has been under construction at the intersection of I-65 and Government...
Topgolf in Mobile will open Nov. 17
Betty Lou McDonald Clendenon
Missing 84-year-old woman found safe in Miramar Beach
Under the proposed method, the inmate would be forced to breathe only nitrogen, depriving them...
Alabama court says state can execute inmate with nitrogen gas
'Passions for Prichard Prep' tailgate event
'Passions for Prichard Prep' tailgate event