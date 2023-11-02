Mobile police arrest man suspected in shooting near Delta Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old Mobile man suspected of shooting someone last week.

Sencere Peebles is charged with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting that happened Friday afternoon, Oct. 27, near Delta Street and Greenwood Avenue.

The victim was treated at University Hospital for a non-life-threatening wound, authorities said.

Peebles has a bond hearing scheduled Friday, according to jail records.

