Mobile police arrest man suspected in shooting near Delta Street
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old Mobile man suspected of shooting someone last week.
Sencere Peebles is charged with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting that happened Friday afternoon, Oct. 27, near Delta Street and Greenwood Avenue.
The victim was treated at University Hospital for a non-life-threatening wound, authorities said.
Peebles has a bond hearing scheduled Friday, according to jail records.
