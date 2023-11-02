Advertise With Us
November cold snap could impact unprotected plants

By Hal Scheurich
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - As temperatures dip overnight into the 30s, some potted plants and vegetables could have issues.  Freezing temps aren’t expected along the coast but those who live in north Mobile and Baldwin counties the inland counties might want to take precautions.  That’s according to Racine’s Feed and Garden Supply in Robertsdale.

Many of us still have vibrant summertime and early fall flowers blooming in our gardens.  With such warm conditions so far this fall, summer vegetables are still being harvested.  With the first cold snap of the season blowing in with the month of November, some could see those plants falling off their prime.

November cold snap could threaten some plants
November cold snap could threaten some plants(Hal Scheurich)

The folks at Racine’s said It’s doubtful it will get cold enough in Mobile and Baldwin counties to cause much harm, but in areas where temperatures could get to the freezing mark, it could be a different story.

“You get into tropical plants, that’s where you might want to be concerned,” said Lee Racine.  “Either bring them in or cover them up and you don’t want to cover them with plastic.  That’s a big no-no.  Use a frost-proof cloth, old sheets or blankets…that sort of thing.”

Racine said it’s important to take these steps to save the tropical plants or to squeeze a few more weeks out of your summertime bloomers. As for vegetable plants, pick what you can and cover.  Cold winds can burn the leaves, but Racine said there could be another problem when the wind lays down.

“Now, the wind is supposed to lay tonight so there is the danger of frost and so what you can do if you have a large area that you can’t cover and that you can’t bring in, you can go out there, turn your sprinkler system on if you have one and just get that frost off of the leaves or with the water hose, wash it off and get that frost off real quick.  Get out there early,” explained Racine.

Potted plants will be more susceptible to the cold that those planted in the ground because the roots are more exposed to the effects of the cold and wind.  Racine suggests watering them thoroughly to help insulate the roots and cover them if you can’t bring them inside.

