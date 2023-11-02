The Port City Classic 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Port City Classic football game is this Saturday in Mobile. The inaugural game features Grambling State University and Alabama State University.

“The Port City Classic is an experience,” executive director Kevin Ball said. “We want the Gulf Coast and the world to experience the excellence of not only historical black colleges but also the African American experience.”

The Port City Classic experience kicks off Friday, November 3 with a cheer clinic, and all-day business and leadership expo and a comedy show.

The inaugural HBCU cheer clinic is put together by the Alabama State cheer squad and welcomes cheer teams and organizations. The clinic is from 3 – 6 p.m. on Friday and from 7:30 – 9 a.m. on Saturday. Registration is now closed.

Friday also includes The Port City Classic Black Business Expo, which is being held at the Mobile Convention Center. The all-day event will feature national journalists and speaker Roland Martin. The expo will include three stages of panel-style discussions throughout the day.

The ultimate “party with a purpose” event continues Friday night with a comedy show featuring actor and comedian, D.L. Hughley. The event also takes place at the Mobile Convention Center and starts at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7p.m.

Saturday kicks off with The Port City Classic parade in Downtown Mobile starting at 10 a.m.

The GSU vs. ASU football game begins at 4 p.m. at Ladd Peebles Stadium.

