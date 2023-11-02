Advertise With Us
Prichard PD investigating homicide

(WVVA)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Police said they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Oct 17 at Clark Avenue and Magee Street.

Police responded to the location and discovered a male victim who had been shot laying in the street unresponsive.

Police have identified the subject as Cecil Jackson, 26.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation, should call the Prichard Police Department at (251) 452-2211.

