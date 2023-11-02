Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old woman out of Walton County, Fla.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Betty Lou McDonald Clendenon, 84, who went missing out of Watercrest Senior Living in Santa Rosa Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Clendenon was last seen driving a 2020 Silver Kia Sportage with Florida Tag JNNX56 wearing a multi-colored long pink dress with a hot pink shawl over her shoulders with a cross necklace, gold hoop earrings.

She may be showing signs of dementia and could be confused about where she is.

Anyone who has information on Betty’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111.

