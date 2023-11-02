Summerlyn Powers on Studio10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready to have an unforgettable live music experience with Fairhope native now Nashville resident Summerlyn Powers as she plays 3 full band Homecoming Shows promoting her latest project, “The Hive”. With two shows in Fairhope and one in Mobile, expect a dynamic performance of original music inspired by the sounds of Southern Rock and 70′s folk. Come experience the magic of Summerlyn Powers’ newest EP The Hive!

Summerlyn Powers’ The Hive Tour

Nov. 2

The Black Box at Fairhope High School

1 Pirate Dr Fairhope, AL 36532 Fairhope, AL

10:30am-11:15am

$5 at the door

Nov. 3

The Book Cellar at Page & Palette

32 S Section St Fairhope, AL 36532

6-8:30pm

$15 online or buy your tickets at the door

Buy tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summerlyn-powers-homecoming-show-wsammi-accola-the-book-cellar-tickets-722081323677?aff=oddtdtcreator

Nov. 5

Callaghan’s Irish Social Club

916 Charleston St Mobile, AL 36604

$12 at the door

For more info visit: https://www.summerlynpowers.com/shows

Follow Summerlyn Powers on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/SummerlynPowers/

https://www.instagram.com/summerlynpowers/?hl=en

About Summerlyn Powers: Summerlyn Powers, an old soul with a southern heart, warmly welcomes listeners into her world on a new five-song EP. Her stories of loss, love, faith, and friendship meld the southern rock she heard growing up in Fairhope, Ala., with the music she admires from the folk singer-songwriters of the 1970s. Powers began her career in 2012, at age 11, when she released the single “Alabama Kinda Girl.” She recently graduated from Belmont University with a degree in songwriting, has performed at several songwriters festivals, and has co-written songs for Chloe Collins (“Do It for the Plot”) and Michelle Raybourn (“Easier to Leave”). Powers is also part of the Christian Americana band Sammi Accola and the Holy Women.

