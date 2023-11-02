Advertise With Us
Hire One

Summerlyn Powers on Studio10

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready to have an unforgettable live music experience with Fairhope native now Nashville resident Summerlyn Powers as she plays 3 full band Homecoming Shows promoting her latest project, “The Hive”. With two shows in Fairhope and one in Mobile, expect a dynamic performance of original music inspired by the sounds of Southern Rock and 70′s folk. Come experience the magic of Summerlyn Powers’ newest EP The Hive!

Summerlyn Powers’ The Hive Tour

Nov. 2

The Black Box at Fairhope High School

1 Pirate Dr Fairhope, AL 36532 Fairhope, AL

10:30am-11:15am

$5 at the door

Nov. 3

The Book Cellar at Page & Palette

32 S Section St Fairhope, AL 36532

6-8:30pm

$15 online or buy your tickets at the door

Buy tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summerlyn-powers-homecoming-show-wsammi-accola-the-book-cellar-tickets-722081323677?aff=oddtdtcreator

Nov. 5

Callaghan’s Irish Social Club

916 Charleston St Mobile, AL 36604

$12 at the door

For more info visit: https://www.summerlynpowers.com/shows

Follow Summerlyn Powers on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/SummerlynPowers/

https://www.instagram.com/summerlynpowers/?hl=en

About Summerlyn Powers: Summerlyn Powers, an old soul with a southern heart, warmly welcomes listeners into her world on a new five-song EP. Her stories of loss, love, faith, and friendship meld the southern rock she heard growing up in Fairhope, Ala., with the music she admires from the folk singer-songwriters of the 1970s. Powers began her career in 2012, at age 11, when she released the single “Alabama Kinda Girl.” She recently graduated from Belmont University with a degree in songwriting, has performed at several songwriters festivals, and has co-written songs for Chloe Collins (“Do It for the Plot”) and Michelle Raybourn (“Easier to Leave”). Powers is also part of the Christian Americana band Sammi Accola and the Holy Women.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Sherry Digmon (left) and Don (right)
School board member and journalist arrested in Atmore
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

An introduction to Holistic K9 Coaching
An introduction to Holistic K9 Coaching
Tackle Hunger food drive underway
Tackle Hunger food drive underway
Tackle Hunger food drive happening now
Tackle Hunger food drive happening now
Summerlyn Powers on Studio10
Summerlyn Powers on Studio10