Topgolf in Mobile will open Nov. 17

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Topgolf announced today that it will open its Mobile venue on Friday, Nov. 17.

Topgolf in Mobile has been under construction at the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center at 1250 Satchel Paige Drive.

This will be Alabama’s third Topgolf venue in addition to Topgolf’s existing venues in Birmingham and Huntsville.

The venue will employ roughly 200 assotiages, called playmakers.

Never been to a Topgolf venue? Think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. Patrons can take aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or Topgolf’s signature games including Angry Birds.

