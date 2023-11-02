Advertise With Us
Hire One

Topgolf in Mobile will open Nov. 17

Topgolf in Mobile has been under construction at the intersection of I-65 and Government...
Topgolf in Mobile has been under construction at the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center at 1250 Satchel Paige Drive.(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Topgolf announced today that it will open its Mobile venue on Friday, Nov. 17.

Topgolf in Mobile has been under construction at the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center at 1250 Satchel Paige Drive.

This will be Alabama’s third Topgolf venue in addition to Topgolf’s existing venues in Birmingham and Huntsville.

The venue will employ roughly 200 assotiages, called playmakers.

Never been to a Topgolf venue? Think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. Patrons can take aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or Topgolf’s signature games including Angry Birds.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Sherry Digmon (left) and Don (right)
School board member and journalist arrested in Atmore
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Sencere Peebles
Mobile police arrest man suspected in shooting near Delta Street
Betty Lou McDonald Clendenon
Missing 84-year-old woman found safe in Miramar Beach
Under the proposed method, the inmate would be forced to breathe only nitrogen, depriving them...
Alabama court says state can execute inmate with nitrogen gas
'Passions for Prichard Prep' tailgate event
'Passions for Prichard Prep' tailgate event