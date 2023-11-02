Advertise With Us
Hire One

Visitors see the Clotilda wreckage for the first time

Visitors see the Clotilda wreckage for the first time
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wednesday was a history-making day in Mobile.

For the first time since the discovery of the Clotilda four years ago, nature brought part of the wreckage back to the surface for a “goose bump” experience for visitors.

The Clotilda was the last slave ship brought to the US. A group of journalism students and descendants were among the first to put their eyes on it.

“The captain said, wait a minute, I’ve never seen this before, look!” said Joan Harrell, journalism professor at Auburn University.

Derron Patterson’s great, great grandfather was one of the 110 Africans on the ship, and this was his first time seeing the wreckage.

“The interesting part is I’ve been up to the site 10,15 times, and it’s the first time because of low tide that I was able to see Clotilda, and it was just a remarkable experience,” said Patterson.

On the boat ride, passengers took pictures, and there was a moment of prayer.

A group of journalism students from Auburn University spent all semester studying the Clotilda and writing reports on their findings. This was an eye-opening experience for them as well.

“Coming to Africatown and coming to the wreckage of the Clotilda and being able to see the actual ship versus seeing the spot where it’s supposedly resting is really incredible and interesting,” said Emma Kirk, a journalism student.

This is something they will not forget anytime soon.

“This is the greatest archaeological find in the United States in the last 100 years,” said Patterson. “This is a big deal.”

Tide was about three feet below average, which was just enough to see the top of the Clotilda.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

'Passions for Prichard Prep' tailgate event
'Passions for Prichard Prep' tailgate event
Visitors see the Clotilda wreckage for the first time
Visitors see the Clotilda wreckage for the first time
Fugitive Files: Christopher Teague
Fugitive Files: Love triangle turns violent
Police LIghts
MCSO corrections officer accused of promoting contraband has case dismissed