Wawa breaks ground for new location coming to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over the past few months, Wawa convenience store has begun expanding to the Southeast. The chain broke ground for its second location closer to home on Thursday.

Confetti flying in the air along with dirt marked the start of construction of Alabama’s newest Wawa store. This one will be located in Mobile on Cottage Hill Road and it will be open 24 hours.

“Mobile County in Southern Alabama just in general, feels like Wawa and feels like home,” said Alyson Mucha, a member of Wawa’s Public Relations team.

This is the second Wawa scheduled to open in Alabama. The chain broke ground for its first store in Fairhope over the summer. Both stores are slated to open next year.

“Now I don’t have to drive over the Bay to get Wawa Cofeee,” said Jon Wilson, who’s a big fan of Wawa.

This store on Cottage Hill Road is one of 7 to 10 Wawas slated to open across Mobile and Baldwin Counties over the next 3 to 4 years. Plans are underway to open stores on Schillinger Road & Government street in Mobile and Schillinger Road & Silver pine Road in Semmes.

Hoagies, fruit smoothies and fresh coffee are some of the popular food items Wawa serves.

The chain also recently added a new line of food items.

“We are really excited about our new dinner line. We have a lot of dinner options available — a Wawa burger — our Wawa burger is awesome. We just launched Wawa pizza a few months back and it’s doing wonderfully,” said Mucha.

Expansion to Alabama will reportedly create 100′s of jobs, with each store employing 35-40 associates. Some of the After remarks and samples of the goodies Wawa offers, Wawa presented a $5,000 check to the nonprofit organization Feeding the Gulf Coast that will provide 25,000 meals to families and individuals facing hunger in the community.

