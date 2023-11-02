Advertise With Us
Hire One

Wawa breaks ground for new location coming to Mobile

Wawa breaking ground in Mobile
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over the past few months, Wawa convenience store has begun expanding to the Southeast. The chain broke ground for its second location closer to home on Thursday.

Confetti flying in the air along with dirt marked the start of construction of Alabama’s newest Wawa store. This one will be located in Mobile on Cottage Hill Road and it will be open 24 hours.

“Mobile County in Southern Alabama just in general, feels like Wawa and feels like home,” said Alyson Mucha, a member of Wawa’s Public Relations team.

This is the second Wawa scheduled to open in Alabama. The chain broke ground for its first store in Fairhope over the summer. Both stores are slated to open next year.

“Now I don’t have to drive over the Bay to get Wawa Cofeee,” said Jon Wilson, who’s a big fan of Wawa.

This store on Cottage Hill Road is one of 7 to 10 Wawas slated to open across Mobile and Baldwin Counties over the next 3 to 4 years. Plans are underway to open stores on Schillinger Road & Government street in Mobile and Schillinger Road & Silver pine Road in Semmes.

Hoagies, fruit smoothies and fresh coffee are some of the popular food items Wawa serves.

The chain also recently added a new line of food items.

“We are really excited about our new dinner line. We have a lot of dinner options available — a Wawa burger — our Wawa burger is awesome. We just launched Wawa pizza a few months back and it’s doing wonderfully,” said Mucha.

Expansion to Alabama will reportedly create 100′s of jobs, with each store employing 35-40 associates. Some of the After remarks and samples of the goodies Wawa offers, Wawa presented a $5,000 check to the nonprofit organization Feeding the Gulf Coast that will provide 25,000 meals to families and individuals facing hunger in the community.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Sherry Digmon (left) and Don (right)
School board member and journalist arrested in Atmore
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

FOX10 teams up with Rouses, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and the New Orleans Saints to tackle hunger
FOX10 teams up with Rouses, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and the New Orleans Saints to tackle hunger
The other suspect was arrested earlier in October.
2nd suspect arrested in 2021 Rangeline Road double homicide
Sherry Ann Dignon ... charged with revealing grand jury secrets in Escambia County, Alabama.
Small-town legal battle between Escambia County DA, newspaper, draws national attention
Freedom of Press fight in Escambia County
Freedom of Press fight in Escambia County
Man gets misdemeanor charge instead of felony
Man gets misdemeanor charge instead of felony