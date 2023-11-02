(WALA) - It was a chilly morning to begin, with overnight lows dipping down into the 30s. Breezy winds, however, had us feeling like we were in the 20s!

Winds will begin to calm heading later into today. Daytime highs will be slightly warmer, but still below average, maxing out in the mid- to upper 60s. The skies will stay sunny and dry.

Overnight, temperatures will likely dip down into the mid- to upper 30s and the lower to mid-40s across the Gulf Coast.

Heading into tomorrow, we will stay sunny, dry, and chilly with daytime highs maxing out in the 60s and the 70s.

Looking ahead, this cold snap is short-lived. We will warm back up into the 70s by the weekend, with overnight lows in the 50s. We will stay dry for the next seven days.

Tracking the tropics, there is one area of low pressure we are monitoring near Honduras. Chances are low for development over the next seven days. It is expected to track west. We will continue to watch and monitor.

Just a reminder: We “fall” back Saturday night. Sunrises and sunsets will be earlier. Don’t forget to change your clocks on Sunday morning!

Have a great day.

