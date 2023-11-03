Advertise With Us
2023 Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation Annual Luncheon

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - President and Chairman of the Board John Arendall stopped by Studio10 to talk about their biggest fundraiser of the year.

The foundation is here to support our communities, to support our police officers through raising funds to supplement the budget of the police department,” Arendall said. “So, there’s a lot of times they have equipment needs, they need additional training, or in the event of a fallen officer. We come in and we support those families for the future or even an injured officer. So, we’re out there and one-hundred percent of the money we raise goes to support the officers and in turn the whole focus is making the community safer.”

The luncheon takes place Wednesday, November 15 at the Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the program is set to start at noon. This year’s keynote speaker is First Sergeant Matt Eversmann.

For sponsorship opportunities and to purchase a ticket, click HERE.

