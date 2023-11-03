MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Double Gates presents their first Charity Car Show.

Veteran’s Day

November 11, 2023

Registration: 8:30 - 10:30 AM

Judging: 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM

Awards Ceremony: 3:00 PM

The Lodge at Double Gates

850 Frank Boykin Drive

McIntosh, Alabama 36553

1st, 2nd & 3rd Place Trophies, Door Prizes, 50/50 Raffle, Goody Bags

Presented By:

The Lodge at Double Gates, LLC All Profits Benefit For more information, contact Jennifer Bolton - (251) 340-8380 Open Car Show - Cars, Trucks, Jeeps, Motorcycles - Original or Modified

