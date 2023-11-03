Charity Car Show
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Double Gates presents their first Charity Car Show.
Veteran’s Day
November 11, 2023
Registration: 8:30 - 10:30 AM
Judging: 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Awards Ceremony: 3:00 PM
The Lodge at Double Gates
850 Frank Boykin Drive
McIntosh, Alabama 36553
1st, 2nd & 3rd Place Trophies, Door Prizes, 50/50 Raffle, Goody Bags
Presented By:
The Lodge at Double Gates, LLC All Profits Benefit For more information, contact Jennifer Bolton - (251) 340-8380 Open Car Show - Cars, Trucks, Jeeps, Motorcycles - Original or Modified
