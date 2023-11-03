City of Mobile sues apartment complex over litter, garbage

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After receiving complaints from residents, the City of Mobile is working to clean up a local apartment complex.

According to a city spokesman, the city recently took legal action against the owner of Barrington Park Apartments on Cottage Hill Road.

The city says the complex has been fined 17 times for litter and garbage on the ground and for not having a dumpster on site for residents. The city filed a temporary restraining order seeking access to the property to address litter it says has allegedly been piling up for months.

A court granted the request Thursday.

The City of Mobile’s public works crews are removing the garbage and litter from the property morning.

The city also says it will be temporarily placing dumpsters on the property until this situation with the owners can be fully resolved in court.

