Daphne City Council poised to raise mayoral pay to among state’s highest

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council is poised to boost the mayor’s salary by 67 percent, putting it among what the state’s biggest cities pay.

The vote on Monday, which has widespread support among Daphne’s selected leaders, also would increase council pay by $2,000 a year.

“We looked at cities of comparable size, what they were doing; the amount of growth – all the things that we’ve been through, you know, in the last 10 years,” Mayor Robin LeJeune told FOX10 News.

Salaries for the part-time city council members would go from $13,000 to $15,000 a year. The council vice president would earn $16,200, up from $14.200. And the council president’s salary would go from $17,000 to $19,000.

The big adjustment would be for the city’s full-time mayor position. It would rise $50,000, from $75,000 to $125,000. The changes would not take effect until 2025, after the next municipal election.

LeJeune noted that Daphne’s population has grown to nearly 30,000. The budget is now $50 million. He said the CEO of a corporation with a $50 million budget would be making a lot more in the private sector. He added that higher pay is necessary to widen the pool of people who would be willing to serve.

The council also took into account that most of the department directors make more than the mayor and looked at comparable cities, LeJeune said.

“This was not just picking a number out of a hat for the council,” he said. “They took time. They discussed it. And they really came at it as kind of, you know, a very smart way of doing things.”

LeJeune pointed out that salaries for the mayor and council have not been adjusted since 2008.

“They took a lot of different factors looking at the inflation rate, what’s happened,” he said. “There’s no cost of living (increase) for the mayor. It stays solid.”

There’s no doubt that inflation has eroded the value of the dollar since 2008. But the proposed increase would do more than just make up for past inflation. Bureau of Labor statistics data show that $75,000 in 2008 is the equivalent of about $109,000 today.

The current mayoral salary is roughly equal to the median household income in Daphne – 74,701. The hike would take it far above that. It also would make the Daphne mayor among the state’s highest-paid chief executives. For instance, it is the exact same as the mayor’s salary in Mobile, a city almost seven times the size with roughly six times the budget.

The new salary would be higher the $107,500 that the mayor Birmingham makes and would rank just below Montgomery in total compensation – where Mayor Steven Reed makes $95,000 plus a $32,125 expense allowance. It is not far behind the mayors of Tuscaloosa, $150,000, and the state’s biggest city, Huntsville, $152,750

Cities close in population to Daphne vary widely in mayoral pay. Northport in Tuscaloosa County pays $15,000 a year, although that’s set to rise to $22,000 after the next election. Mayors in Trussville and Opelika, meanwhile, make more than $100,000.

Daphne residents have a range of opinions.

“I hadn’t really thought about that large of a jump,” said Greg Bordenkircher, a lawyer who lives in Daphne. “It’s something I would be considerate of. But I would agree that there does need to be adjustment.”

The proposed hike took Daphne resident George Davis by surprise.

“It is a big number,” he said.

But upon reflection, he added: “Well, everything has been going up around here. … It’d be fine.”

Joan Zehrt said she supports a raise because of “amazing job” LeJeune has done during his first term. She said she is not bothered that the pay raise would mean the Daphne mayor would be earning the same salary as the much-larger Mobile mayor.

“Why not?” she said. “He’s working the same number hours and he’s done an amazing job. …If we get a new mayor in the future, (if) he doesn’t do well, lower the pay. But this guy, he’s great.”

Daphne City Councilman Ron Scott said he expects the proposal to pass unanimously. He said there needs to be a balance between public service and attracting quality candidates. He said he has been on the council for 19 years.

“It’s only changed once in that 19 years,” he said.

LeJeune said he believes the council compromised on the details.

“We do feel it should pass unanimously,” he said. “But, you know, until the votes done, you can’t say for sure.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.