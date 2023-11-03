Advertise With Us
Football Friday: 11/03/2023

By Joe Emer
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this weeks Football Friday... it’s the final week of the regular season for High School Football. We take a look at thursday night games, tonight’s games, and update some of the playoff picture. In college, South Alabama with a tough loss to Troy last night. We’ll look ahead to Auburn’s road game against Vanderbilt, and the huge Alabama LSU showdown in T-Town. Lastly, a quick look at this Sunday’s NFL action and Joe’s picks.

