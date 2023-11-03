Gov. Ivey awards grants for additional electric vehicle charging stations in East Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey announced nearly $1 million in grants to support electric vehicle charging stations at 44 locations in East Alabama.

The grants, awarded from the remaining funds of Alabama’s portion of the nationwide Volkswagen settlement plan, will make it more convenient for electric vehicle drivers to charge their vehicles at businesses and public venues.

“As the automotive industry, including manufacturers who call Alabama home, shift production toward electric vehicles, Alabama has made strides in supporting increased charging stations along our travel corridors,” Gov. Ivey said. “We will continue that progress as more vehicles, including many produced here in Alabama, are powered by electricity.”

Businesses awarded grants include:

Smiths Station - $621,232 to Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores to install a charging station at a Love’s location at 747 Lee County Road 248 (near U.S. Highway 280). Love’s is supplying a $155,308 match. Phenix City - $240,596 to CatCard LLC to install two charging stations at Burger King, 1820 Stadium Drive. CatCard is providing a $106,866 match. Gadsden - $77,818 to Ira Phillips Inc. to install three charging stations at the Venue at Coosa Landing Event Center, 201 George Wallace Dr. The company is supplying a match of $41,940.

Including these awards, Gov. Ivey has awarded a total of $8.2 million from state funds and VW settlement funds to support the charging stations. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the funds, including these awards.

ADECA will first focus on charging stations along Alabama’s interstates. Other funds, including the grants announced Friday, are focused on other well-traveled roads and highways in the state. The VW settlement arose from an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding VW’s violation of the federal Clean Air Act, and Alabama was among one of those states that received settlement funds.

“Having plentiful and conveniently located electric vehicle charging stations ensures that those who choose to own electric vehicles will know they have places to recharge their vehicles,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “It also creates benefits in commerce by giving EV owners who are traveling longer distances a place to recharge their vehicles and grab a bite to eat or explore a community while traveling.”

