Advertise With Us
Hire One

Gov. Ivey awards grants for additional electric vehicle charging stations in East Alabama

Governor Ivey awards grants for additional electric vehicle charging stations *NOTE: This is a...
Governor Ivey awards grants for additional electric vehicle charging stations *NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey announced nearly $1 million in grants to support electric vehicle charging stations at 44 locations in East Alabama.

The grants, awarded from the remaining funds of Alabama’s portion of the nationwide Volkswagen settlement plan, will make it more convenient for electric vehicle drivers to charge their vehicles at businesses and public venues.

Businesses awarded grants include:

  1. Smiths Station - $621,232 to Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores to install a charging station at a Love’s location at 747 Lee County Road 248 (near U.S. Highway 280). Love’s is supplying a $155,308 match.
  2. Phenix City - $240,596 to CatCard LLC to install two charging stations at Burger King, 1820 Stadium Drive. CatCard is providing a $106,866 match.
  3. Gadsden - $77,818 to Ira Phillips Inc. to install three charging stations at the Venue at Coosa Landing Event Center, 201 George Wallace Dr. The company is supplying a match of $41,940.

Including these awards, Gov. Ivey has awarded a total of $8.2 million from state funds and VW settlement funds to support the charging stations. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the funds, including these awards.

ADECA will first focus on charging stations along Alabama’s interstates. Other funds, including the grants announced Friday, are focused on other well-traveled roads and highways in the state. The VW settlement arose from an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding VW’s violation of the federal Clean Air Act, and Alabama was among one of those states that received settlement funds.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Sherry Digmon (left) and Don (right)
School board member and journalist arrested in Atmore
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow
MCSO: Wilmer man arrested, accused of killing dog with crossbow

Latest News

2023 Blue Angels Homecoming Weekend at NAS Pensacola
2023 Blue Angels Homecoming Weekend at NAS Pensacola
Grambling State President Rick Gallot talks about the Port City Classic
Grambling State President Rick Gallot talks about the Port City Classic
Perspectives: Gang Awareness and Prevention
Perspectives: Gang awareness and prevention
City of Mobile sues apartment complex over litter, garbage
City of Mobile sues apartment complex over litter, garbage
Grambling State President Rick Gallot talks about the Port City Classic
Grambling State President Rick Gallot talks about the Port City Classic