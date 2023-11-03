Advertise With Us
Grambling State President Rick Gallot talks about the Port City Classic

Grambling State President Rick Gallot stops by Good Day Gulf Coast to talk about the game featuring Grambling State University and Alabama State University.
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Grambling State President Rick Gallot stopped by FOX10′s “Good Day Gulf Coast” Friday morning to talk about The Port City Classic.

The Port City Classic football game is this Saturday in Mobile. The inaugural game features Grambling State University and Alabama State University.

The Port City Classic experience kicks off today, November 3, with a cheer clinic, an all-day business and leadership expo and a comedy show. President Gallot will be taking part in the black business expo and is part of a panel.

Saturday kicks off with The Port City Classic parade in downtown Mobile starting at 10 a.m. The GSU vs. ASU football game begins at 4 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

