Advertise With Us
Hire One

Impact 100 Baldwin County awards $525K to nonprofits

Impact 100 Baldwin County awards $525K to nonprofits
By Lee Peck
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some very worthy non-profits were awarded more than half a million dollars Thursday night to make a big a difference across the bay.

Impact 100 Baldwin County -- the all womens organization -- awarded $525,000 worth of grants to five Baldwin non-profit groups.

Each member donates $1,000 and collectively they’re able to come up with some very impactful grants. Finalists in five categories made their pitch to the group at the Daphne Civic Center. After hearing how each group planned to spend the money -- the members then voted on who they wanted to award the money.

“We are looking for organizations that are sustainable but they have a project that can make the largest impact of the broadest amount of people in our community here in Baldwin county. Every year that we are able to give more than $500,000 -- we feel like is a really big win. Actually going into 2024 we have a really big goal we are trying to hit of 600 members. So if we accomplish that goal we will have a $600,000 grant total we will be able to collectively give throughout Baldwin county for 2024,” explained Bailey Stitt, Impact 100 Baldwin County President-Elect.

This year’s winners:

Arts, Culture, & Recreation: Balwin Pops, Inc.

Education: Baldwin County Education Coalition, Inc.

Environment & Preservation: Mobile Baykeeper, Inc.

Family: Youth-Reach Gulf Coast

Health & Wellness: Prodisee Pantry, Inc.

Click here to find out how to become a member of Impact 100 Baldwin County.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Sherry Digmon (left) and Don (right)
School board member and journalist arrested in Atmore
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Baly Dennis Hobson ... ordered to pay $2.5 million in lawsuit.
Mobile jury awards $2.5 million in crash that killed educator – but defendant is in prison
Fire Chief Johnny Morris Jr. becomes first African-American fire chief in Mobile
Fire Chief Johnny Morris Jr. becomes first African-American fire chief in Mobile
Impact 100 Baldwin County awards $525K to nonprofits
Impact 100 Baldwin County awards $525K to nonprofits
FOX 10's Byron Day & Lee Peck among the many communications professionals talking with USA...
USA Communication Career Day exposing students to job opportunities