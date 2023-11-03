Impact 100 Baldwin County awards $525K to nonprofits

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some very worthy non-profits were awarded more than half a million dollars Thursday night to make a big a difference across the bay.

Impact 100 Baldwin County -- the all womens organization -- awarded $525,000 worth of grants to five Baldwin non-profit groups.

Each member donates $1,000 and collectively they’re able to come up with some very impactful grants. Finalists in five categories made their pitch to the group at the Daphne Civic Center. After hearing how each group planned to spend the money -- the members then voted on who they wanted to award the money.

“We are looking for organizations that are sustainable but they have a project that can make the largest impact of the broadest amount of people in our community here in Baldwin county. Every year that we are able to give more than $500,000 -- we feel like is a really big win. Actually going into 2024 we have a really big goal we are trying to hit of 600 members. So if we accomplish that goal we will have a $600,000 grant total we will be able to collectively give throughout Baldwin county for 2024,” explained Bailey Stitt, Impact 100 Baldwin County President-Elect.

This year’s winners:

Arts, Culture, & Recreation: Balwin Pops, Inc.

Education: Baldwin County Education Coalition, Inc.

Environment & Preservation: Mobile Baykeeper, Inc.

Family: Youth-Reach Gulf Coast

Health & Wellness: Prodisee Pantry, Inc.

Click here to find out how to become a member of Impact 100 Baldwin County.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.