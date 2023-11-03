Mobile jury awards $2.5 million in crash that killed educator – but defendant is in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury has awarded $2.5 million to a man whose sister died in a car accident five years ago, but it likely will be hard to collect.

The defendant, Baly Dennis Hobson, is in prison.

Lloyd Skoda, the administrator of Charlotte Skoda’s estate, also sued American Honda Co., alleging that a defective design of the 2014 Honda Accord that the victim was driving contributed to her death. But the Mobile County Circuit Court jury sided with the company.

Charlotte Skoda, a longtime educator at Faith Academy, died in October 2018 when Hobson crossed over the center line and collided with her head-on on Schillinger Road. He was driving a stolen Toyota Solara after kidnapping his girlfriend at knifepoint during a domestic dispute.

Hobson, 30, pleaded guilty in 2021 to murder, first-degree robbery and first-kidnapping, and a judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

The plaintiff argued that the Honda’s “lack of crashworthiness” caused Skoda’s injuries.

Honda lawyers argued in a trial brief that a judgment against the automaker would be “punishing Honda for the actions of Baly Hobson and far beyond its own possible culpability under any conceivable version of these events.”

