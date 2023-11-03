Mobile native makes history as the first black fire chief with Mobile Fire-Rescue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile native is making history right here in the Port City.

Johnny Morris Jr. will serve as the new fire chief with Mobile Fire-Rescue.

Morris is taking over for former Chief Jeremy Lami after he announced his retirement.

The title as chief isn’t the only new achievement for Morris...

He’s also the first black fire chief with the department, something he says he never saw coming.

Now, he’s ready to take on his new role and says he can’t wait to make a difference in the city he calls home.

“I’m going to have some challenges, but I’m know I’m capable,” Morris said. “I’m ready to lead and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Growing up in Mobile and graduating from John L. Leflore High School, Morris says he had different plans for his future.

“Like every little kid I wanted to be an NFL football player growing up,” Morris said. “Then I wanted to be a businessman someone who made a lot of money.”

Morris says he grew up down the street from fire station 11 on Broad Street, passing by it every day.

Morris eventually went off to join the military and had aspirations of becoming a police officer.

And that’s when his fate was chosen for him.

“The young lady at the personnel board says well I’m going to sign you up to be a fireman as well,” Morris explained. “And I was like I don’t know anything about being a fireman but okay.”

And the rest was history...

“When I started training that first week, I knew this is the place I wanted to be,” he said. “And that’s when I fell in love with it.”

Morris’ career as a firefighter kicked off in 1990 and hasn’t stopped since.

Promotions from captain to district chief, deputy chief, chief of staff, and now fire chief.

He says being a part of history as the first black fire chief in Mobile isn’t the only accolade he wants to be known for, but what he does with the title.

“I didn’t think about being the first black fire chief. In my mind I’m formulating like, what? That wasn’t my plan,” he said. “I sat thinking you know what I can do this. I’ve been on this job long enough. I’ve made relationships. I’ve seen it. I’ve been a part of it. Although I’m the first black chief of the city of Mobile I’m the fire chief for everybody. I’m just not the black chief no I’m the fire chief.”

Stepping into his new role Chief Morris says he already has a vision on the direction he’d like to see the department go in.

“Be nice do good, you’re going to make a positive difference. And that’s what I want my vision,” Morris said. “That’s what I want. We’re going to make a difference. We’re going to do things with a purpose. We’re going to make some meaningful changes. But at the same time we’re going to make a difference. That’s it.”

Morris’ first official day as chief will be November 4.

