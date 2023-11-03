Mobile negotiates ground lease for Amtrak train stop

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After months of negotiations, city officials have negotiated a ground lease agreement with Amtrak, paving the way for a return of passenger train service along the Gulf Coast.

The city sent that lease to Amtrak on Friday. It also has to be approved by the Mobile City Council.

Final terms have not been disclosed, by city spokeswoman Candace Cooksey told FOX10 News that Amtrak would pay a “nominal” amount for use of part of the parking lot next to the Artur Outlaw Mobile Convention Center. CSX Corp. would build a layover track there. That is where the train would be stored overnight.

The agreement also allows Amtrak to making improvements to the existing platform where the train stop would be.

Cooksey said she does not know when Amtrak might begin serving between Mobile and New Orleans, but this has been cited by the Southern Rail Commission as one of the tasks that needed to be completed before that can happen.

“This is an important piece of the overall project,” she said.

The Southern Rail Commission, which is sponsoring the Amtrak service, meets next in New Orleans on Dec. 1.

