Mobile stands with Israel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds gathered in Mobile to stand with Israel.

The Mobile Area Jewish Federation invited city leaders and people of all religions at Cottage Hill Baptist Church.

The night was dedicated to supporting Israel in their time of need.

“There’s much fear and trepidation in really among the Jewish population in our city and area,” Alan Floyd, pastor at Cottage Hill Baptist Church. “We made the decision to host this event in which we would invite not only the Jewish community, but Christians and citizens.”

Mayor Sandy Stimpson was in attendance along with Israelis who shared personal stories about tragedies that have hit their families in the past month.

A large audience listened and learned.

The biggest message was to show Israel is not alone.

“We needed to demonstrate to our fellow citizens, yes we care,” said Floyd.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.