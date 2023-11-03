Officials investigating hoax shooter situation in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three Crestview area schools were locked down Friday as law enforcement swept through after a swatting/hoax call related to an active shooter situation.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said the caller stated there was a threat at the Baker School. They said the school was put on lockdown, and no treat was found. Investigators told NewsChannel 7 they heard verbal rumors there was another threat at Crestview High, so they then locked down that school, as well as Davidson Middle School out of an abundance of caution due to it being so close to the high school.

All students are reportedly safe.

Authorities said despite there being no threat, a serious crime was still committed.

“I want to be clear. The sheriff’s office will not tolerate such a hoax on any of your schools,” Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Undersheriff Charlie Nix said. “We will continue to investigate and find out who the individual is that caused this hoax [Friday] that tied up the resources, caused the emotional stress on the students, the staff, the parents of this community. We won’t tolerate it.”

Okaloosa School District Superintendent Mark Chambers said the schools do monthly active shooter training, and that it was evident to him during Friday’s incidents that the training has been successful. He also said even these incidents without an active threat can be traumatizing to students and staff, and that the district is prepared to help anyone impacted.

“I could not be more proud of our students, our teachers, staff, and principals, for the way they acted swiftly in this situation,” Chambers said. “We do have mental health counselors in here to provide information to kids, and have those conversations because when some things like this happen, it’s more than the event- it’s what happens after the event.”

A hoax, or “swatting”, call about a fake threat is a serious state and federal crime. Okaloosa County authorities said they will not stop until they find the caller.

We'll update you with more information on the incident as it becomes available.

