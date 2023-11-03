Advertise With Us
Perspectives: Gang awareness and prevention

What can the experts teach parents, responsible family and the community about gangs and how to prevent their kids from joining gangs?
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - What can the experts teach parents, responsible family and the community about gangs and how to prevent their kids from joining gangs?

So many factors are different today as compared to years past -- different family dynamics, social media access and general societal respect.

Law enforcement is looking at how to intervene early, to prevent future gang and criminal activity and gun violence in the community.

Two commanders from the Mobile Police Department’s Operation Echo Stop join us to talk about their upcoming town hall events and what information they’ll share and the outcomes they’re hoping to see.

