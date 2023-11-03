Recipe: Bourbon Balls

Recipe courtesy of Punta Clara Kitchen

Ingredients:

Bourbon Balls

¼cup butter

1¼lbs confectioner’s sugar (powdered)

1 cup bourbon

¼ cup sweetened condensed milk

1lb white chocolate, melted

Dark chocolate for painting molds

Steps:

Cream butter.

Add sugar, alternating with bourbon.

Melt white chocolate in double boiler.

With mixer, slowly add white chocolate to bourbon mixture, beating until smooth.

Add condensed milk slowly, beating until smooth.

Transfer a pastry bags.

Pipe into molds and seal with dark chocolate.

Swirl tops with melted white choc. and pkg. Makes approx. 150

