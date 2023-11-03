Recipe: Bourbon Balls

Recipe: Bourbon Balls and Chocolate Pound Cake
By WALA Staff
Updated: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe courtesy of Punta Clara Kitchen

Ingredients:

Bourbon Balls

¼cup butter

1¼lbs confectioner’s sugar (powdered)

1 cup bourbon

¼ cup sweetened condensed milk

1lb white chocolate, melted

Dark chocolate for painting molds

Steps:

Cream butter.

Add sugar, alternating with bourbon.

Melt white chocolate in double boiler.

With mixer, slowly add white chocolate to bourbon mixture, beating until smooth.

Add condensed milk slowly, beating until smooth.

Transfer a pastry bags.

Pipe into molds and seal with dark chocolate.

Swirl tops with melted white choc. and pkg. Makes approx. 150

Punta Clara Kitchen

17111 Scenic Hwy 98

Point Clear, AL (1 mile south of the Grand Hotel)

251-928-8477

puntaclara.com

Hours: Monday thru Saturday 9am-5pm

Sunday 12:30pm-5pm

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In the Kitchen

Recipe: Bourbon Balls and Chocolate Pound Cake

Recipe: Bourbon Balls and Chocolate Pound Cake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Recipe: Bourbon Balls and Chocolate Pound Cake

Happening Here

BoHayden's Sports Bar

BoHayden’s Sports Bar

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Chelsey Sayasane
Joe, Chelsey, and Jennifer visited Downtown Mobile’s newest sports bar.

Sponsored

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets

Recipe: Collard Greens

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WALA Staff
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets

In the Kitchen

Sponsored by Greer's Markets

Recipe: Collard Greens

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets

Latest News

Happening Here

The festival demonstrates everyday activities of 18th century Mobile.

Gulf Coast Spotlight: Fort Conde living history festival

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
The festival demonstrates everyday activities of 18th century Mobile.

Happening Here

The event is this weekend.

Order of Isis ‘Masked up for a cure chili cook-off’

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Emer
The 2023 Order of Isis ‘Masked up for a cure chili cook-off’ is coming up. Here’s the info they shared with FOX10 about the event:

Studio 10

Baldwin County Youth Orchestra's upcoming holiday concerts

Baldwin County Youth Orchestra’s upcoming holiday concerts

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Pacheco
The Baldwin County Youth Orchestra has a few events coming up, the Renaissance Yuletide Feast and a free Christmas concert.

Studio 10

Chocolate & Cheese Festival returns to Foley

Chocolate & Cheese Festival returns to Foley

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Pacheco
The 3rd Annual Chocolate & Cheese Festival is Saturday, November 11.

Studio 10

Top gifts, ideas and tips for the holiday season

Top gifts, ideas and tips for the holiday season

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WALA Staff
Yes, the holiday season has officially kicked-off…so now’s the time to start working on your holiday to-do list!

Happening Here

The fundraiser is a night of music, dancing, art, food and fun to help alleviate hunger for...

Art Soup 2023 benefiting Love All Pantry

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WALA Staff
Art Soup is Nov 9, 2023 from 6-9; this year’s event will be held at Crown Hall.