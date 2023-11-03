Recipe: Bourbon Balls
Recipe courtesy of Punta Clara Kitchen
Ingredients:
¼cup butter
1¼lbs confectioner’s sugar (powdered)
1 cup bourbon
¼ cup sweetened condensed milk
1lb white chocolate, melted
Dark chocolate for painting molds
Steps:
Cream butter.
Add sugar, alternating with bourbon.
Melt white chocolate in double boiler.
With mixer, slowly add white chocolate to bourbon mixture, beating until smooth.
Add condensed milk slowly, beating until smooth.
Transfer a pastry bags.
Pipe into molds and seal with dark chocolate.
Swirl tops with melted white choc. and pkg. Makes approx. 150
Punta Clara Kitchen
17111 Scenic Hwy 98
Point Clear, AL (1 mile south of the Grand Hotel)
251-928-8477
Hours: Monday thru Saturday 9am-5pm
Sunday 12:30pm-5pm
