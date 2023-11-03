Advertise With Us
Stunning sunshine for weekend

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WALA) - Simply stunning sunshine is expected for this weekend as a warming trend begins. By next week, our afternoon highs will climb into the low 80s and humidity will return. With higher humidity later next week, there is a possibility of rain. However, the current forecast does not look promising. The drought is likely to worsen as our dry pattern continues.

TODAY:

We can expect bright and sunny weather today, with highs in the 70s. It will be a fantastic day for Gulf Coast weather. There are a few events happening across the area, and the forecast for the day is calm. By this evening, temperatures will fall into the 60s, and then into the 50s by 8 p.m.

WEEKEND:

There are not many changes to the forecast for this weekend, but temperatures will be a few degrees higher. Dry and quiet weather is expected to continue.

LONG RANGE:

Despite a return of moisture and humidity to the area next week, we will likely remain dry for the foreseeable future. The models are not indicating much rainfall for our area, so the drought is expected to continue.

