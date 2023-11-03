University of South Alabama flasher case should have been felony, Mobile County district attorney says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County’s top prosecutor said Thursday that a repeat flasher who exposed himself at the University of South Alabama should have been charged with a felony.

Indecent exposure is a misdemeanor under Alabama law except upon a third of subsequent conviction. Richard Hightower, 53, of Moss Point, has two prior convictions indecent exposure convictions related to incidents at college campuses. He served a year in jail after a conviction in Jefferson County related to a 2008 incident at Samford University in Homewood and a year in jail after a conviction in Tuscaloosa County related to a 2007 incident at the University of Alabama.

“We did find out that he had two prior convictions, so this should have been a felony,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News on Thursday.

Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore found Hightower guilty on Tuesday after hearing testimony from the victim and two campus police officers that the defendant pulled down his pants and underwear at the university dining hall next to a window where the woman was facing.

The judge sentenced Hightower to a year in jail, with all but four months suspended, and a year on probation. The defendant has appealed the conviction to Mobile County Circuit Court, where he will have a jury trial. He is allowed to remain free on bond until then.

Blackwood told FOX10 News that his office missed Hightower’s prior convictions, in part, because of confusion related to a different defendant with a similar name.

“We’re gonna take a look at what, if any, remedies we have at this point,” he said. “But you know, this was certainly a unique scenario in that it’s a misdemeanor from another agency. You know, we ahead of time didn’t have a record of the priors. And so we were not able to upgrade it to the felony.”

It is unclear if the law will allow upgrading the charge at this point. But at the very least, Blackwood said, he will review procedures to ensure future cases do not fall through the cracks.

“Again, this is a this is a unique scenario,” he said. “It’s not one we run across very often, but we’re gonna take a look at that. If there is a remedy we will pursue it. If not, then he’s been convicted of the misdemeanor and their conditions along with that.”

