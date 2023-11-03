USA Communication Career Day exposing students to job opportunities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama held its Communication Career Day!

FOX 10′s Byron Day and Lee Peck among the working communications professionals on hand to answer questons from the students.

The communications students had the opportunity to hop around from table to table and ask about each field. According to Lee and Byron -- some of the questions they received -- were how do you generate story ideas, make contacts, voice-over delivery, and how to respond to breaking news. They were also curious about the typical day in the life of a journalist.

“My main goal out of Communications Career Day is to network with other people -- network with all the professionals that are here. Even outside of my field - just to make connections when I get into the field when I graduate to be able to potentially get a job in the future. It’s nice to just meet people and learn from them too,” said Josh Ryczek, USA Broadcast Journalism Senior.

“Lee: Ultimately what do you want to do? -- I’m open -- which is why I’m here at career day. And like he said to pick the brains of everyone -- to see what I can do and see what’s out there. I’ve been working in news a lot and I really do enjoy that,” said Savannah-Rose Fonville, USA Multi-Media Journalism Senior.

“I think they should take away -- that there are opportunities out there for them. If they are passionate about it and they work hard -- there are opportunities for them to work in all sorts of industries in communication,” said George Bouvenizer, Ph.D., Assistant Professor Department of Communication USA.

The students also had the opportunity to go to a seminar on resume building ahead of applying for jobs.

