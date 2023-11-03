Advertise With Us
Weekend sunshine expected

Weekend sunshine expected
By Jason Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Simply stunning sunshine is expected this weekend as a warming trend begins. By next week, afternoon highs will reach the low 80s and humidity will return. There is a possibility of rain with higher humidity, but the current forecast does not look promising. Unfortunately, the drought is likely to worsen as our dry pattern continues.

FRIDAY FOOTBALL:

This evening, we are expecting fantastic and cool football weather! A light jacket will be needed, but winds will be light.

WEEKEND:

Warmer temperatures can be expected for this weekend, with dry conditions continuing. We will enjoy plentiful sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures in the 70s. This will create great conditions for the Port City Classic in Mobile and other football games across the southeast on Saturday. Overnight and into Sunday morning, temperatures will cool once again.

LONG RANGE:

Despite the return of moisture and humidity next week, we will likely remain dry for the foreseeable future. The models do not indicate much rainfall for our area, so the drought is expected to continue.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

