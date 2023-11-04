Advertise With Us
75th annual Alabama turkey pardoning ceremony set for Monday

Gobbles and Cranberry find themselves pardoned during a ceremony at the Alabama Governor's Mansion on Nov. 10, 2022.
Gobbles and Cranberry find themselves pardoned during a ceremony at the Alabama Governor's Mansion on Nov. 10, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By John Shryock
Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Thanksgiving just weeks away, Gov. Kay Ivey is preparing to fulfill one of her most solemn duties. On Monday, she’ll spare a pair of turkeys that were destined for a dinner plate.

The event, set for 10 a.m. Monday at the Alabama Governor’s Mansion, is a seasoned tradition. The state’s executive chefs will find that the state’s executive chief has, for the 75th time, blocked them from plucking the pristine poultry from their pins.

The plumped, paroled, and gravy-free fowl are being provided, as always, by the Bates Turkey Farm of Fort Deposit.

For decades, the declarations were bestowed upon gobblers named Clyde and Henrietta, but Ivey’s office has sought to make that dry meat a bit juicier in recent years. Just ask Gobbles and Cranberry, shown in the photo above.

Ivey’s office is allowing Alabamians to decide what the birds will be called before they flap with freedom, free of fear from a fryer. There’s not much time to simmer on your choice, though. For the weekend only, the public is invited to vote on the names via an X poll, deliciously ironic in that they were once called “tweets.”

Options include Cluck & Dolly, Giblet & Puddin’, Rosemary & Sage, or Butterball & Maple. Ivey will announce the winning names during her pardoning remarks.

Ivey and the as-of-yet unnamed turkeys will be joined by Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries Commissioner Rick Pate, Johnny Adams with the Alabama Egg & Poultry Association, as well as Becky Bates Sloane.

Montgomery Christian School and Riverchase Day School students will also participate in the program.

