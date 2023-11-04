75th annual Alabama turkey pardoning ceremony set for Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Thanksgiving just weeks away, Gov. Kay Ivey is preparing to fulfill one of her most solemn duties. On Monday, she’ll spare a pair of turkeys that were destined for a dinner plate.

The event, set for 10 a.m. Monday at the Alabama Governor’s Mansion, is a seasoned tradition. The state’s executive chefs will find that the state’s executive chief has, for the 75th time, blocked them from plucking the pristine poultry from their pins.

The plumped, paroled, and gravy-free fowl are being provided, as always, by the Bates Turkey Farm of Fort Deposit.

For decades, the declarations were bestowed upon gobblers named Clyde and Henrietta, but Ivey’s office has sought to make that dry meat a bit juicier in recent years. Just ask Gobbles and Cranberry, shown in the photo above.

Ivey’s office is allowing Alabamians to decide what the birds will be called before they flap with freedom, free of fear from a fryer. There’s not much time to simmer on your choice, though. For the weekend only, the public is invited to vote on the names via an X poll, deliciously ironic in that they were once called “tweets.”

Options include Cluck & Dolly, Giblet & Puddin’, Rosemary & Sage, or Butterball & Maple. Ivey will announce the winning names during her pardoning remarks.

It’s a milestone! The 75th Annual Alabama Turkey Pardoning is almost here, and I need YOU to decide our special pair of turkeys. Local students helped me come up with names, and now it’s your turn to cast your vote. 🦃



The poll closes at 9 a.m. Monday. #alpolitics — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) November 3, 2023

Ivey and the as-of-yet unnamed turkeys will be joined by Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries Commissioner Rick Pate, Johnny Adams with the Alabama Egg & Poultry Association, as well as Becky Bates Sloane.

Montgomery Christian School and Riverchase Day School students will also participate in the program.

