Alabama Pecan Festival shows us pecan possibilities are endless

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you are looking for something free to do this weekend -- head on over to the Alabama Pecan Festival. That’s at W.C. Griggs Elementary on Carol Plantation Road.

38 years strong -- the festival has not only survived but thrived thanks to dedicated volunteers. Event Coordinator Yvonne Lowe used to be a vendor before stepping in to help.

“I enjoy all of the people -- I enjoy talking to the people. I enjoy what this pecan festival means because it’s for our community and the money we raise is for the community and the senior citizens,” said Lowe.

Inside is where most of the pecans are -- including freshly picked pecans from Fairhope’s B&B Pecans.

“Harvest starts about -- the beginning -- first or second week of October -- this is towards the tail end of harvest. So we are wrapping up things at our orchard right now,” explained Brett Bishop, B&B Pecans.

Bayou Pecan Company showed us the pecan possibilities are endless!

“Pecan pie -- we are in the South -- that’s the first thing you do. Of course all of the Christmas baking dishes and gifts that hold pecans. We’ve learned this year a lot of the organizations are giving the five pound bags to some of the different shelters and stuff like that in the area -- for snacks for the children in lieu of candy that they normally get,” said Kim Landry, Bayou Pecan Company.

And did someone say pecan pie???

“The pies are awesome. Carol B’s Pies -- they’re absolutely awesome! We bought about 8 or 9 of them -- every year -- we put them in a gallon Ziploc bag and we freeze them. We use them for Thanksgiving, Christmas -- but they are just awesome,” said one woman.

Festival Founder & Executive Director Billy Bolton says they only make a limited number of sought after treats every year.

“We started the pie business was that we had the pecans and I had a little lady -- that came to me with a secret recipe and we still have the recipe and we still use it. Our commissary -- we won’t even tell people where our commissary is -- they want my staff to make the pies year-round. We sell out every year,” said Bolton.

And it’s family affair -- his 4-year-old grandson Mack -- ready to take over.

“Lee: So Mack is a future pecan volunteer? -- Bolton: He’s the future right here.”

Back outside -- there’s so much to see and do.

“I didn’t know what to expect -- but being here is pretty cool. Can’t wait to try some pecan pie,” said one woman.

“I love the community -- and all of the fun jumpies -- and all of the games -- it’s a really fun time. Lee: You like pecans? -- Yes (laughs),” said Landry McGee, 12-years-old.

They have two more full days of festivities -- Saturday opening ceremony begins at noon -- where they’ll crown this year’s queen. In addition to pony rides, there will also be a petting zoo. Again -- free admission and parking.

