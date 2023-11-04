First Black police officer to serve in Birmingham dead at 90, funeral services announced
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has lost a pioneer. Leroy Stover was the first Black police officer to serve in the department when he joined in 1966.
By the time he retired in 1998, he had risen to the rank of Deputy Chief.
Birmingham Police, which announced Chief Stover’s passing, did not share a cause of death.
Stover was 90 years old.
“In recognition of his dedicated service and outstanding contributions, Memorial, Funeral and Interment Services have been scheduled to honor Deputy Chief Stover’s legacy. We invite the community to join us in paying our respects.”
Memorial Service Details:
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023
- Time: 12-3 p.m.
- Venue: Boutwell Auditorium
- Address: 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35203
- Viewing: Deputy Chief Stover will lie in repose until 3 p.m.
Funeral Service Details:
- Date: Friday, Nov. 10, 2023
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Venue: Antioch Missionary Baptist
- Address: 400 Milstead Road, Fairfield 35064
Interment Service Details:
- Date Monday, Nov. 13, 2023
- Time: 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Alabama National Cemetery
- Address: 3133 Highway 119, Montevallo, Alabama 35115
