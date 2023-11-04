First Black police officer to serve in Birmingham dead at 90, funeral services announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has lost a pioneer. Leroy Stover was the first Black police officer to serve in the department when he joined in 1966.

By the time he retired in 1998, he had risen to the rank of Deputy Chief.

Birmingham Police, which announced Chief Stover’s passing, did not share a cause of death.

Stover was 90 years old.

Today, our hearts are heavy as we morn the loss of former Deputy Chief Leory Stover. As the first black officer to integrate the Birmingham force, his legacy and work at the Birmingham Police Department paved a way for others to follow in his footsteps. pic.twitter.com/5tbk6RB2dS — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) November 3, 2023

“In recognition of his dedicated service and outstanding contributions, Memorial, Funeral and Interment Services have been scheduled to honor Deputy Chief Stover’s legacy. We invite the community to join us in paying our respects.”

Memorial Service Details:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023

Time: 12-3 p.m.

Venue: Boutwell Auditorium

Address: 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35203

Viewing: Deputy Chief Stover will lie in repose until 3 p.m.

Funeral Service Details:

Date: Friday, Nov. 10, 2023

Time: 11 a.m.

Venue: Antioch Missionary Baptist

Address: 400 Milstead Road, Fairfield 35064

Interment Service Details:

Date Monday, Nov. 13, 2023

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Venue: Alabama National Cemetery

Address: 3133 Highway 119, Montevallo, Alabama 35115

